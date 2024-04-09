Logitech G PRO X 60 is available starting today on the official Logitech shop, at the price of €199 and in three different colours: black, white or pink. It's about a keyboard created together with pro playersas part of an eighteen-month development involving over thirty professional players.
Featuring a 60% compact form factorthe Logitech G PRO wired, LIGHTSPEED Wireless and Bluetooth), a LIGHTSPEED adapter for connecting a compatible mouse and a semi-rigid case.
Speaking of technologies, a distinctive element of the PRO 60 KEYCONTROLwhich offers users a wide range of control customization, with the ability to create instantly accessible layers and assign up to fifteen functions per single button, combined with G-SHIFT for cross-device commands that make the most of the Logitech G ecosystem.
A very particular project
Logitech G PRO 60 one of study and comparison, in which the company and the pro players take stock of the characteristics necessary in order to create the best possible product; one in which prototypes are created that integrate these features and specifications; and finally one dedicated to feedback based on the tests carried out on said prototypes.
As we told you at the beginning of the news, the keyboard is already available on the official Logitech shot and has just arrived in the editorial office. So stay tuned for our review which will arrive in the next few days.
