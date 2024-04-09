Logitech G PRO X 60 is available starting today on the official Logitech shop, at the price of €199 and in three different colours: black, white or pink. It's about a keyboard created together with pro playersas part of an eighteen-month development involving over thirty professional players.

Featuring a 60% compact form factorthe Logitech G PRO wired, LIGHTSPEED Wireless and Bluetooth), a LIGHTSPEED adapter for connecting a compatible mouse and a semi-rigid case.

Speaking of technologies, a distinctive element of the PRO 60 KEYCONTROLwhich offers users a wide range of control customization, with the ability to create instantly accessible layers and assign up to fifteen functions per single button, combined with G-SHIFT for cross-device commands that make the most of the Logitech G ecosystem.