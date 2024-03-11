If interested, you can find the Logitech G Pro You can buy it by clicking here or by following the button below.

For those who compete in the esports scene, or for those who are simply trying, having the right peripherals in their hands can make the difference. This is why many companies are launching their own vertical gaming brands: this is an example Logitech G, which has among its ranks an amazing mouse in many respects , and that now it will become even better. We are talking about the Logitech G Pro

What changes with the update?

Logitech G Pro

Let's start from the basics: the mouse in question is wireless, equipped with Lightforce hybrid keys, Hero 2 sensor and 32,000 DPI. It also has 5 programmable buttons, and can obviously be connected with USB-C. All this is then accompanied by a battery life of 95 hours, an ultra-light weight and a 2K polling, which is the frequency with which the mouse reports its position to the computer.

Well, with the new update, the latter polling value has been doubledtaking it from 2K to 4K: it is a measurement of frequency, so in Hz, and doubling it makes this fantastic mouse even better.

Such a high polling rate results in an even more accurate on-screen cursor position, minimizing the delay between mouse movement and screen display. However, this frequency is not always active: to optimize the battery, the mouse will use this option intelligently.

In order to proceed with the update, you will need to connect the mouse with the Logitech G Hub application, and then update the firmware. Not only will the peripheral be updated, but also the USB receiver.