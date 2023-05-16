Logitech G, a brand of Logitech and a leader in the gaming technology market, today announces the long-awaited launch of the portable gaming console Logitech G CLOUD also in Europe from 22 May 2023 at the price of 359 euros.

To celebrate the European launch, Logitech G has worked with its partners to offer a special bundle of up to 6 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate which includes Xbox Cloud Gaming, 1 month of NVIDIA GeForce NOW Priority and 1 month of Shadow PC. It will be available in select countries from May 22 to June 22, 2023, while supplies last.

We are thrilled to finally bring G Cloud to the European market and to work with leading resellers and partners in the region“said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech G. “G Cloud offers a great new way to access and play hundreds of games and we can’t wait to bring it into the hands of gamers across Europe.

Additionally, Logitech G has added several new features to improve performance based on consumer feedback, including:

Virtual button mapping: Adding the ability to map all physical controls to points on the screen allows gamers to play mobile games that don’t require controller support via G CLOUD’s built-in controls.

Sensitivity and customization of analog stick travel: Increased sensitivity and customization of the thumb sticks, for greater control.

Support for Shadow Cloud Computing technology*, which allows gamers to seamlessly use G CLOUD to play a fully virtualized PC via the Shadow PC application, all from the cloud.

Customize your play style with dead zone calibration: Fully customizable joysticks and triggers (L2/R2) to achieve the perfect in-game balance.

At Shadow we aim to make the best of technology accessible anywhere and on any device. For us, it was an obvious and strategic choice to join forces with G Cloud“, said Jérôme Arnac, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of Shadow. “With Shadow PC, G Cloud users will enjoy the freedom of having access to a powerful Windows PC in the palm of their hand, without a closed catalog of titles, with the ability to use mods, non-gaming applications and much more. We are very excited that Logitech G brings to market a device that supports these new ways to play and we can’t wait to see how creative the community will be in using it..

Developed in collaboration with Tencent Games, Logitech G CLOUD allows gamers to play anywhere via Wi-Fi connection. Key features include:

Remote Play, anywhere, anytime: Stream games from your console or PC with the Xbox app, Steam Link and other local streaming apps from the Google Play Store.

Full HD—Large 7-inch full 1080p HD touchscreen delivers 60Hz refresh rate and full-screen 16:9 gaming experience.

Precision checks — Performance matches the best controllers thanks to haptic feedback, gyroscope and remappable controls.

High comfort — With a battery life of over 12 hours and weighing just 463g, gamers can enjoy extended gaming sessions.

Sustainability – All Logitech G products are certified carbon neutral, which means that the carbon footprint of the product has been reduced to zero through Logitech’s investments in carbon offsetting and carbon removal projects. The packaging of this product is also made with paper from FSCᵀᴹ certified forests and other controlled sources.

Extended Support – Hundreds of Android games are available through the extensive Google Play catalog. Access to the world’s top titles including Fortnite, League of Legends, Genshin Impact and more via NVIDIA GeForce NOW*; Minecraft Legends, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite and more via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta)* and Shadow Cloud Computing technology.

Price and availability

The portable gaming console Logitech G CLOUD will be available on LogitechG.com and on Amazon, Currys, Fnacin and MSH Electronics in May 2023 at a suggested retail price of 359 euros. For more information, please visit our website, our blog or follow @LogitechG.