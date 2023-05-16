Logitech has announced the launch of the Logitech G Cloud portable gaming console also in Europe starting May 22, 2023. In addition to North America and Taiwan, the Logitech G Cloud will then be available in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland, only online on LogitechG.com, Amazon, Currys, Fnac and MSH Electronics at a retail price of 359 euros. To celebrate the European launch, Logitech G has worked with its partners to offer a special bundle of up to 6 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate which includes Xbox Cloud Gaming, one month of Nvidia GeForce Now Priority and one month of Shadow PC. It will be available in select countries from May 22 to June 22, 2023, while supplies last. “We are thrilled to finally bring G Cloud to the European market and to work with leading resellers and partners in the region,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech G. “G Cloud offers a great new way to access and play hundreds of games and we can’t wait to get it into the hands of gamers across Europe.” G Cloud is a portable console that allows you to play PC titles from various subscription services in the cloud. Developed in collaboration with Tencent Games, the Logitech G Cloud allows gamers to play anywhere over a Wi-Fi connection. Android games are also available through the Google Play catalog.