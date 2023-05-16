Logitech G has announced the upcoming launch of Logitech G CLOUD also in Europewith release date scheduled for 22 May 2023, price and details that characterize this particular portable console based on cloud gaming.

After arriving in North America and Taiwan, Logitech G Cloud will then be available in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland, available for purchase through various resellers starting from the official LogitechG.com store. to get to Amazon, Currys, Fnac, and MSH Electronics at the recommended retail price of 359 euros.

To celebrate the European launch, Logitech G has announced a special bundle which includes up to 6 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which of course includes access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, plus 1 month of NVIDIA GeForce NOW Priority and 1 month of Shadow PC.

Logitech G Cloud in action

The special package will be available in selected countries from May 22 to June 22, 2023, while supplies last.

“We are thrilled to finally bring G Cloud to the European market and to work with leading resellers and partners in the region,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech G. “G Cloud offers a great new way to access and play hundreds of games and we can’t wait to get it into the hands of gamers across Europe.”

Among the new features introduced in Logitech G Cloud there are several that have also been designed based on feedback provided by users. Among these we find the following:

Virtual button mapping, with the ability to apply commands anywhere on the screen at will

Sensitivity and customization of analog stick travel

Support for Shadow Cloud Computing technology through the Shadow PC application

Calibration of the dead zone of joysticks and triggers

Developed in collaboration with Tencent Games, Logitech G CLOUD allows players to play anywhere in cloud gaming, via Wi-Fi connection, both online and through remote play starting from their home platform (console or PC).





Logitech G Cloud, a promotional image

The characteristics main include:

7-inch Full HD touchscreen display with 60Hz refresh rate

Controls with haptic feedback, gyroscope and remappable commands

Autonomy of over 12 hours and weight of 463 g

Expanded support across hundreds of Android games through Google Play, access to NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Xbox Cloud Gaming, plus Shadow Cloud Computing technology

The Logitech G Cloud portable gaming console will therefore be available on LogitechG.com and on Amazon, Currys, Fnacin and MSH Electronics in May 2023 at a recommended retail price of 359 euros. For more information, we refer you to our tested on the new Logitech G Cloud streaming game Android handheld console.