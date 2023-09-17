Through Amazon Italy there is an offer available for a pair of Logitech G Astro A30 LIGHTSPEED headphones. The reported discount is 21% compared to the median price, i.e. €50.72. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price is €240.71, while the current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.

The Logitech G Astro A30 LIGHTSPEED headphones they are compatible with PC, mobile, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox. They are compatible with the Logitech G app on iOS and Android to personalize your audio and gaming experience. They connect via 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth connectivity and a 3.5mm aux input. The battery promises 27 hours of use and charging takes place via USB-C cable.