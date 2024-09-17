Logitech introduces the G915 X, featuring new GL switches, stability and battery life improvements, and USB-C connectivity, for a superior gaming experience.
On the occasion of the Logic Play held today, September 17, Logitech unveiled the new keyboard G915 Xa significant upgrade from the popular G915 launched in 2019. With new features like improved switches, longer battery life, and a more robust build, the G915 X aims to provide players with an even more precise and comfortable gaming and usage experience.
New GL switches for more stable typing
One of the main improvements in the G915 X is the introduction of new switches GL with a cross-type design, which replaces the old click system. This new design makes the keys more stable, reducing “wobble” (lateral movement) and improving comfort while typing and gaming. Additionally, the new switches have a reduced actuation force, meaning that fast gamers will be able to improve their performance with less fatigue.
Logitech also increased the thickness of the aluminum top plate from 1.2 mm to 1.5 mm, to ensure greater overall stability of the keyboard. This structural upgrade improves the feel and durability of the keyboard, making it even more suitable for long gaming sessions.
Improvements to battery life and connectivity
The battery life of the G915 X has been increased compared to the previous version. Logitech reports up to 36 hours of continuous use at maximum brightness for the full-size version, and up to 42 hours for the tenkeyless (TKL) version. However, by lowering the brightness to 50%, the lifespan can be extended up to 90 hours for the full-size model and 100 hours for the TKL. By turning off the RGB lighting completely, you get up to 800 hours And 1000 hours respectively.
Another highly anticipated and announced update is the replacement of the old door Micro-USB with the most modern and fastest USB-Cimproving both charging speed and ease of use.
Advanced customization features with Key Control
There G915 X also introduces the Key Controla feature that allows users to program each individual key to their own needs. You can assign up to 15 commands per key, divided between basic level, function level and G-Shiftoffering endless customization possibilities. For example, you can program the keys G sideways to execute specific commands in Streamlabs or create macros for complex games like Baldur’s Gate.
With Key Controleven the numeric keypad can be transformed into a completely different set of commands to suit different tasks, making the G915 X extremely versatile, both for work and play. The Logitech G 915 X LIGHTSPEED will be sold at €239.99, the TKL version at €209.99, while the wired version at €189.99.
#Logitech #Announces #G915 #Keyboard #Upgrade #Elite #Gamers
Leave a Reply