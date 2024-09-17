On the occasion of the Logic Play held today, September 17, Logitech unveiled the new keyboard G915 Xa significant upgrade from the popular G915 launched in 2019. With new features like improved switches, longer battery life, and a more robust build, the G915 X aims to provide players with an even more precise and comfortable gaming and usage experience.

New GL switches for more stable typing One of the main improvements in the G915 X is the introduction of new switches GL with a cross-type design, which replaces the old click system. This new design makes the keys more stable, reducing “wobble” (lateral movement) and improving comfort while typing and gaming. Additionally, the new switches have a reduced actuation force, meaning that fast gamers will be able to improve their performance with less fatigue. A detail of the new Logitech G 915X Logitech also increased the thickness of the aluminum top plate from 1.2 mm to 1.5 mm, to ensure greater overall stability of the keyboard. This structural upgrade improves the feel and durability of the keyboard, making it even more suitable for long gaming sessions.

Improvements to battery life and connectivity The battery life of the G915 X has been increased compared to the previous version. Logitech reports up to 36 hours of continuous use at maximum brightness for the full-size version, and up to 42 hours for the tenkeyless (TKL) version. However, by lowering the brightness to 50%, the lifespan can be extended up to 90 hours for the full-size model and 100 hours for the TKL. By turning off the RGB lighting completely, you get up to 800 hours And 1000 hours respectively. The Logitech G 915 Another highly anticipated and announced update is the replacement of the old door Micro-USB with the most modern and fastest USB-Cimproving both charging speed and ease of use.