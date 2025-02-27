The logistics He continues to make his way in Aragon with the launch of more platforms for distribution not only at the local level, but also national and international.

One of the last to be launched is the one driven by Logistix In the town of Monsoonin Huesca, where there is a surface of 8,000 square meters of warehouse For logistics services for third parties.

“Companies are entering comprehensive logistics services, but we give them added value with our own” intelligent logistics management software with route control to save on shipments and according to pesos or postal codes, says Luis Cañada, its responsible, to ELECONOMIST

From this platform, all official records are made, in addition to making shipments promptly and with 100% efficiency in cutting hours and the personalization of packaging and marketing. Other advanced services such as fragrance marketing are also offered. Customers are informed at all times of the status of their order.

Currently, work is being done mainly with companies in the sector of the Pharma and Paraframacy, Nutrition and Lifestyle, Fashion and Cosmetics and Personal Marksbut logistics services can also be provided to other companies.

In general, most of them seek to introduce their products both at the local level, as is the case of Aragon, as well as Spain and, especially towards Europe.

In addition, this logistics platform is not only being used by local companies, also international companies are setting its logistics base for the distribution of their products to the European continent. This is the case, for example, of welfare products from the United States for distribution in the European Union.

“Aragon is strategic to distribute to Madrid and Barcelona. We are among the two main centers of greatest volume in Spain,” adds Cañada. The community as Monzón are nerve points from which to reach any area. “There is an advantage in cost savings and time”, which is key to any company and, especially, for ecommerce.

Currently, you work with around 40 companies on this logistics platformalthough the goal is to continue growing. In two years, the evolution has been “exponential,” adds Cañada, since this platform arose from the distribution and storage needs of the Fitstore company, specialized in healthy eating and sports nutrition for the whole family and before the transfer to Huesca of its logistics center.

“We began indirectly two years ago, but now we have begun to climb” with these facilities, which were precisely promoted from Fitstore, but now give logistics service to more companies in both the area and national and international, taking advantage of the experience of more than 20 years in the ecommerce sector and the distribution of products.