Although the corona pandemic caused world trade to collapse by a good 15 percent, many companies in the transport industry are reporting good figures. The logisticians are resistant to crises. From Carl Batisweiler

A.In the stock market as in business, a lot depends on moods and expectations. And despite fears about a second the SARS-CoV-2 wave is spreading something like optimism among German exporters: The Ifo Economic Research Institute’s index for export expectations rose in July from minus 2.2 to plus 6.9 points. Good news for the logistics industry, especially for the German transport companies, because they are considered to be world leaders – and export is very important for their success.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) initially forecast that world trade would shrink by up to a third this year. According to the figures for the second quarter, it looks much better: the exchange of goods across borders has decreased by “only” 18.5 percent. The simple rule that the logisticians’ business grows or shrinks one-to-one with global trade volumes and the global economy no longer applies. For a decade now, world trade has grown more slowly than the world economy. This is not just because the US government is under Donald Trump It is pursuing a nationalist course in foreign trade, the European Union is also increasingly resorting to protectionist measures, and China is not acting according to the market rules actually agreed with the WTO anyway.

Container shipping company astonishingly stable

In fact, added value is more and more digital, so it needs networks rather than streets or channels. Two current examples show that the logistics industry has managed to decouple itself from the pure transport volumes as a profit factor and also to benefit from other (including digital) services. So did the container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd, at the logistics company, among others Kuehne + Nagel holds large shares, the group result increased to 285 million euros in the first six months – that was almost twice as much as in the same period last year. The Hamburg group justified this with lower costs and savings measures. Operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by 31 percent to 511 million euros in the same period. Sales remained almost stable at 6.4 billion euros. The group is sticking to its earnings forecast for the current year.

Also the Danish shipowner and port operator AP Møller-Mærsk Despite the sharp decline in global transport volumes as a result of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) increased to 1.7 billion US dollars in the second quarter. CEO Søren Skou explained the success with “agile use of capacity, initiatives to reduce costs and adaptation to changing customer needs”. With operating income improved by 25 percent, Søren Skou sees the Mærsk Group “well positioned to come out of the crisis more financially and strategically”.

The company has a completely different business model than the seafarer German postal service in the field of logistics and was thus also successful during the time of the corona lockdown. On the one hand, the Bonn-based company is trying to keep the mail business, which is often declared dead, alive through innovations. So you can now, for example, comfortably in advance by Let email be informed of incoming mail. On the other hand, Swiss Post benefits from its global parcel subsidiary DHL of new transport routes in industry and online trading.

In the first half of the year, Swiss Post increased both sales and operating profit significantly. The price is heading towards its all-time high. Within the past five months, the title has doubled to around 38 euros.

Post competitors in the parcel sector are increasingly online retailers Amazon, who has its deliveries more and more carried out by subcontractors, as well as the two large US corporations Fedex and United Parcel Service (UPS). The FedEx share is also quoted at a twelve-month high, but there is still plenty of leeway at the all-time high – which the Post competitor can still take advantage of in view of the barely declining sales and stable profits in the first half of the year. In the global express deliveries market, estimated by Boston Consulting to have annual sales of around 130 billion dollars, UPS also scores thanks to the almost duopoly division of the US home market and the good prospects for online trading. Within a month, UPS’s share price jumped more than 30 percent.

Dividend as a price buffer

A classic logistician who covers all areas of transport, from general cargo to sea freight to contract logistics Kuehne + Nagel. Although sales in the second quarter fell by almost nine percent compared to the previous year, earnings per share of 1.42 Swiss francs were better than analysts expected. Accordingly, the share has reached its 52-week high. However, investors in Germany can only order the paper over the counter because Kühne is listed in Switzerland.

Investors who let themselves be deterred by the high valuations of the logisticians still have a reason to rely on the securities of the industry in the long term: Almost all of them deliver an attractive dividend that can even get over temporary price losses.

At a glance

Whether containers or packages, Thanks to new services and better technology, the transport industry has managed to generate more added value for its companies despite the declining global trade volume.

