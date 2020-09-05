GThe development workshop is located just next to the large Schmitz Cargobull assembly halls in the Altenberge plant in Münsterland. While the workers on the early shift are screwing together semitrailers on the assembly line, the engineers in the adjoining hall are working on a one-off piece.

It is a refrigerator on wheels, a so-called refrigerated box, with which freight forwarders transport, for example, chilled or frozen food. The developers want to ensure that the rolling cool box emits less carbon dioxide when in operation and is significantly quieter.

At the edge of the hall there is a massive rear axle on sturdy metal stands. It measures around 2.50 meters in width, almost as much as the refrigerated box that stands directly in front of it. A rounded steel capsule can be seen in the middle of the axis. It’s still empty, but that’s where an electric motor goes.

The generator generates the electricity for the cooling unit, which is screwed to the front wall of the trailer – like a bicycle dynamo. Trial operations on the road will begin in the next few days. For the first time in this industry, a semi-trailer truck will be able to supply itself with electrical energy for the refrigerated box and thus become independent of its heavy diesel engine and its pollutants.

Europe’s largest manufacturer of truck trailers – the layman calls them trailers – needs such innovations. Otherwise, the strong competition from Germany and Europe will overtake Schmitz Cargobull in this highly competitive market with its low prices for standard products.

Production capacities were underutilized even before Corona

Business is under pressure: last year, for the first time since 2013, the number of new semi-trailer registrations in Germany fell. The Association of the Automotive Industry names in its annual statistics a decrease of six percent to 38,300 units.

Many drivers know the blue bull elephant from Schmitz Cargobull in their company logo when they overtake a truck. But whether it concerns the family company from the Münsterland or one of the competitors such as Krone, Kögel or Fliegl: They are all pushing into a stagnating and partially shrinking market.

And doing business abroad is by no means easier. Competitor Schwarzmüller from Austria uses its local strength for sales in the Balkan countries. In the neighboring market of France, the manufacturer Lamberet dominates large parts of the domestic market.

In Spain it is the top dog Leci, in Poland the producer Wielton and in Great Britain Gray & Adams – all of them are national greats. And in hardly any of these companies were the production capacities used before the corona pandemic.

In addition, the trade in used semi-trailers has almost collapsed. This is indirectly due to the European Union’s sanctions against Russia as a result of the Crimean crisis. In response, the Russian administration has imposed high taxes on European vehicles.

This means that a market has disappeared in which up to 20,000 trailers were previously sold annually. Since then, German freight forwarders, for example, have been on the road with their trailers for a correspondingly longer period and are hesitating to make new purchases.

Really earning money is only possible if you specialize, and in this industry this includes the refrigerated box as the premier class. So far, the truck’s diesel engine has generated the electricity for the cooling unit. Anyone who has ever stood next to such a truck in a Rewe parking lot knows how loud the cooling engine is.

Regulations can only be created with your own power supply

“The time is ripe for new systems,” says Michael Wildhagen, the chief developer at Schmitz Cargobull. In the Netherlands, for example, environmental regulations already stipulate upper limits for both noise pollution and emissions. For example, a conventional refrigerated truck in the neighboring country is no longer allowed to deliver to a supermarket in the environmental zones of some inner cities and at night.

Engineer Wildhagen is convinced that such regulations can only be created in the long term if the truck has its own power supply. He used to organize tests at the car manufacturer Karmann in Osnabrück – for vehicles that look like toy cars when you compare them with the almost 14-meter-long white semi-trailer in the hall that he is standing in front of.

The designation as a “truck trailer” is important for the technician. When the layman speaks of truck trailers, he only gently shakes his head. Trailers are connected to a truck via a drawbar. In western countries they are hardly in demand anymore. Semi-trailers, on the other hand, are pulled by articulated lorries and dominate large parts of the transport business due to their flexible use.

Engineer Wildhagen proudly points to the battery under the trailer. It has the loading capacity of a small car. When the truck rolls over the streets, the electric motor in the rear axle charges the battery. When stationary, the refrigerated truck no longer needs a diesel engine and can get by for several hours without a power connection.

In order to control all of this, the prototype is equipped with boxes full of technology on the side walls. Data on all possible loads, for example when accelerating or braking, are collected via 90 measurement channels.

The first tour brings the semi-trailer to the Netherlands. There he will drive up to a million kilometers on a test track. But only extrapolated: the test system from development partner DAF is built in such a way that potholes and cobblestones simulate long journeys and intensive use.

The distance actually driven is much shorter. That saves time: On this special circuit, the refrigerated truck can complete a compressed everyday test in just a few months. A conventional road test would take a year.

Schmitz Cargobull plans to start selling the new product as early as 2021. The family business urgently needs impetus for business. “Germany has lost competitiveness, production costs have risen steadily,” said Andreas Schmitz in an interview with WELT. He is the CEO and co-owner.

The pressure is particularly high on standard products such as semi-trailers, for example for pallet goods. Because of the sliding tarpaulin or curtains on the sides, they are called “curtainsiders”. They account for the lion’s share of total production. But with a sales price of typically 25,000 euros and the high competitive pressure, the profit margin on this type of trailer is low.

The company earns far more money with specialties such as refrigerated cases, which are sold at around three times higher prices. In addition, the so-called box trailers are the only business area that is still growing significantly at a mid-single-digit percentage rate.

Four times as expensive in the 1960s

CEO Schmitz expects the family company to sell around 40,000 units this fiscal year. The financial year ends in March 2021. Before the corona pandemic, management had assumed 45,000 trailers. But it could have been worse. “In April we had a negative order intake, there were more cancellations than orders,” says Schmitz.

The company was able to recover quickly from this “paralysis”. The state would have helped the short-time work allowance and the reduction of temporary work in production. The proportion of temporary workers at Schmitz Cargobull who, according to the CEO, are remunerated in the same way as the company’s own employees, was between 25 percent and 40 percent in previous years, depending on the plant location.

The company did not take advantage of any other state aid. With around 5,500 employees, there are around 1,100 fewer employees on the payroll today than two years ago.

The short-time work has already ended. “We are currently experiencing a development that runs like a V. The utilization is good again, ”says the 51-year-old Schmitz. However, he could not predict how the autumn would go.

Again, restrictions such as the closings caused by the Corona in spring would be a big problem, according to his statement. Schmitz does not give a forecast for sales in the current year. Last fiscal year this was 2.3 billion euros.

The vehicle manufacturer depends on the development of the transport industry, which in turn only grows when industrial production increases. But the industry will produce significantly fewer goods in the Corona year 2020.

A bearer of hope is consumption and the transport of goods, for example for food manufacturers and retailers right through to the particularly successful online retailers. All of these goods travel across the country in box trailers – and the manufacturer from the Münsterland region also benefits from this.

Schmitz Cargobull has weathered many crises. The company’s history goes back to 1892 and to a forge owned by Franz Heinrich Schmitz in Altenberge. Today the company still belongs to the three founding families. But the challenges are great.

“If we want to continue producing in Germany, we have to take more hours out of production and manufacture our vehicles even more effectively,” says CEO Schmitz. This path will never end. “In the 1960s, a refrigerated vehicle with less equipment cost more than four times as much, adjusted for inflation,” says the manager. At the time, however, it took twice as long to manufacture in the factory.