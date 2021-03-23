The logistics performance of Argentina is ranked 61st worldwide. The data comes from the logistics ranking prepared by the World Bank. In relation to Latin America, the best performers are Chile, Mexico, Brazil and Colombia in that order and Argentina and Ecuador appear only later. The data are from 2018, according to the latest available study issued by the LPI (Logistics Performance Index).

According to Coninagro, “these data put Argentina on alert, since it is far below what it should be, according to the country’s GDP.” It is that our country is the 29th country in relation to GDP in dollars, and, according to the entity, “many countries with a smaller economy have better logistical performance, so it is expected that Argentina will exhibit a more appropriate operation for its size” .

Argentine performance, measured according to the “Logistics Performance Index” prepared annually by the World Bank, it is just above the world average of 2.72. In this index the quality of infrastructure related to trade and transport is measured (in which the entity rates between 1 and 5 the quality, being 1 = low to 5 = high). Thus, in the region the figures are as follows: Chile: 3.21; Panama: 3.13; Brazil: 2.93; Mexico: 2.85; Argentina: 2.77; Ecuador: 2.72; Colombia: 2.67; Paraguay: 2.55; Uruguay: 2.43; Peru; 2.28; Bolivia: 2.15; Venezuela: 2.10.

Mendoza, a strategic node

Coninagro also highlights that “the geographical location of the province of Mendoza and the existence of the Cristo Redentor pass, as a link between it and the neighboring country of Chile, make this province a a strategic piece, within national and international logistics ”.

The entity led by Carlos Iannizzotto argued that Mendoza can be transformed into a “hinge to Mercosur and Argentina’s door to the Pacific” which gives it an integral vision and of interaction between the different transport systems, allowing it to achieve global logistics ”.

“The potential we have is enormous, but so is the deficit and interconnectivity. We have to understand that it is possible to unite the potentials of the waterway, the bi-oceanic corridor and link it to freight transport and the railway network; This is the statesmanship vision that we must have regarding logistics in Argentina. More than 60% of the flow of trade, today is linked to the Pacific and Mendoza is 400 km from that port that links us geographically, which forces us to have a strategic perspective ”, expressed Carlos Iannizzotto.

According to the detail of the Movement of Tons through the Cristo Redentor Pass, the total volume of Tons is 19.20 million -12 correspond to Argentina-Chile-, of which 5.5 million are transported by highways, which is equivalent to 226,000 trucks loaded per year and about 120,000 empty (54%). “Within what would be the analysis at the local level, Argentina is one of the countries with the largest number of port terminals in the region. However, according to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), Argentina moves lower volumes than other countries through ports ”, completed the Coninagro statement.