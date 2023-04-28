The transport sector is flying high. A proof of this is the operator Ativa Logística, one of the largest in the country. The company closed 2022 with revenue of BRL 450 million, 29% above 2021.

For 2023, the company expects to reach BRL 645 million, 40% above the previous year.

With operations in 20 Brazilian capitals, the company plans to install new units in the three states of the southern region in the first half of the year.

(Note published in the 1322 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)