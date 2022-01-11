Closing for an operation sale and lease-back perfected by Elite Partners Capital through the mutual fund Elite Logistics Italy Fund

The real estate investment fund closed type “Elite Logistics Italy Fund“, handled by Castello Sgr, noted by a leading group in the logistics sector integrated a portfolio of approx 140,000 sqm total covered, consisting of two important logistic sites located in Piedmont and Tuscany, respectively dedicated to the Automotive and Oil & Gas sectors.

K23, a boutique company of the K2 Group specialized in capital markets services in real estate, also making use of the technical skills made available synergistically by the other companies of the Group, K2Real and K2Project, assisted the Investor in all phases of the transaction from origination to transaction management.

“We are enthusiastic about the result achieved and particularly satisfied to have worked alongside our customers assisting them in successfully completing this strategic and complex operation, which has given rise to a long-term partnership between the operators involved, also with a view to future development initiatives both in Italy and abroad “, they affirm Francesco Melis and Serena Currone, key figures of the Managing Partner and the Head of Origination.