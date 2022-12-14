Logistics, fake cooperatives and VAT evasion. The investigation
Hard blow inflicted on two giants of the logistics: Brt Bartolini And Geodis. There power of attorney of Milan carried out a big kidnapping to the two companies, investigated for not having paid the VAT. One hundred and two million euros – we read in the Corriere della Sera – were seized on Wednesday morning by the Guardia di Finanza of Milan from the two groups, both of French property. Brt-Bartolini (44 million) and Geodis Cl Italia spa (37 million), as well as their partner (21 million) as de facto administrator of about twenty coopsin execution of a decree of preventive seizure for issuing invoices for non-existent transactions to VAT evasion.
The contemporary ones searches performed by GdF together to INPS and atRevenue Agency – continues the Corriere – have brought to light the new episode of an attempt by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which has been underway for a couple of years now, to reclaim a sector market altered from the short circuit between clients, consortia-filters, e reservoir cooperatives of manpower a bargain prices because they were “doped” by circumventing the tax authorities. Apparently cooperatives, which are actually manpower tank companies they are born, they die and not they pay VAT.
#Logistics #Brt #Bartolini #Geodis #maxi #seizure #million #VAT #Evaded
