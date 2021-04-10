D.he prognosis is bold: 50 to 60 percent of Hessians, Prime Minister Volker Bouffier said three weeks ago, would be vaccinated twice against the Covid 19 virus by the summer. The doctors and vaccination centers still have a lot ahead of them: Around 400,000 citizens, six percent, have received two injections so far, so at least two more three million doses have to be distributed in the country in order to achieve the goal of half of the population immunize.

This poses logistical challenges for manufacturers, suppliers and pharmacies. Because the vaccines can’t just be loaded into small vans and rolled out. Different temperature and transport specifications must be observed for each product. Because in the end every patient must be able to be sure that he is receiving a real, effective and pure remedy.

The supply chain begins where it will end: in a doctor’s office. By Tuesday lunchtime, family doctors can report to their pharmacies how many doses they would like to vaccinate – although it was made clear in advance that there can initially only be a maximum of 50 doses per practice and week. The approximately 1400 pharmacists in Hessen bundle the doctor’s orders and then order them from pharmaceutical wholesalers, which must be done by 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, delivery is six days later.

Enough space in the pharmacists’ warehouses

This ordering process is not unusual for pharmacies, explains a spokeswoman for the Hessian Pharmacists’ Association. “That is common practice.” Doctors also have other vaccines, for example against flu or rabies, delivered by their pharmacists, since these have larger refrigerators and storage facilities. And you can also cope with the cold chain, the mumps, measles and rubella remedy should be treated even more sensitively than the Covid-19 serum. At times, however, there was fear that there would be no room in the pharmacists’ camps: The pharmacists in Germany were left sitting on a million doses of seasonal flu vaccine. But since the flu vaccination season is now ending, the vials have been cleared from the camps and mostly destroyed.



Cold chain done: a doctor inoculates a woman in a family doctor’s practice with the vaccine from Biontech.

:



Image: dpa





Wholesalers will report back on Wednesdays the number of corona vaccination doses that each pharmacy can actually receive, i.e. one day after receiving, evaluating and comparing all orders with the manufacturers’ delivery forecasts. There are a total of nine pharmaceutical wholesalers with 110 distribution centers in Germany, three of which have branches in the Rhine-Main area: Alliance Healthcare / Gehe Pharma in Frankfurt and Darmstadt, Phoenix in Hanau and Sanacorp in Mainz.

“Established structures” in vaccine transport

In the case of Biontech, these wholesalers receive their goods directly from the manufacturer and otherwise from a central warehouse of the federal government, as a spokeswoman for the Federal Ministry of Health explains. Biontech from Mainz recently opened a new plant in Marburg, which is expected to deliver one billion cans a year in the future, plus 13 other licensed manufacturers across Europe. According to media reports, Biontech charges twelve euros for each dose, Moderna is slightly more expensive, Astra-Zeneca cheaper.

In the case of producers other than Biontech, the Bundeswehr takes on the further transport from the central warehouse to the wholesalers’ branches so that they can then deliver the goods to the pharmacies. According to the Federal Ministry, these are all “established structures” that did not have to be rebuilt. This week wholesalers were able to distribute 940,000 vaccine doses in Germany.