Logista’s actions closed 2024 in style. Last November his price marked historical maximums and placed the value of his shares above 30 euros. In 2025, however, and aggravated the situation even more since he presented his results, his titles do not run the same fate.

Currently, Logista is like the second most bearish firm of Ibex 35, after record losses of almost 4% in the year (A part of the fall is due to the dividend effect, which was discounted on Tuesday and will pay today). In fact, only three companies are currently suffering Red numbers In the year (in addition to logista, they also yield fluid and Rovi).

The reduction of the guides for 2025 which presented in its last results (those corresponding to the first quarter of 2025. its fiscal year begins in November) has been The main punishment for your action. In addition, since then to five investment banks have cut their recommendations for their titles, and even Alantra Equities has reduced his advice until he sells. However, Logista currently suffers his worst recommendation in the stock market since 2017 and It has gone from being a buy For experts to currently be a keep.

All this has been noted in The Ibex League (The combined that electionomista.es performs with the means of the recommendations of Bloomberg and Factset) in which it has gone from occupying the fifth point at the beginning of the current year to give up to the 23rd position of the ranking. This is its worst position in the classification since it became part of the national index at the end of 2022. It should be noted that for much of 2024 Logista led the IBEX 35 on recommendations.

However, and despite the entire context, analysts continue to believe that the company will mark new historical maximums in the stock market in the following months, as they estimate the value of their shares at 32.16 euros. This average target price means seeing logista 15% above the current levels.

Quarterly accounts

At the beginning of February, Logista announced his accounts of the first three months of his fiscal year of 2025. His adjusted EBIT grew at the inteanual level from 89 million euros to 98 million. However, the EBIT adjusted ex POI (effect of the value of the inventories) suffered a contraction of the 89 million in the first quarter of 2024 to the 84 million in the first of this 2025 “as consequence of a worse Long distance transport division behavior Collecting a lower demand for the worst macroeconomic situation in Europe, “they explain from rent 4.

In this context, Logista also announced a reduction of the guides for the whole of 2025 and maintained the EBIT adjusted ex poi in line with the figure recorded in 2024 (of 350 million euros). “Logista highlighted the pressure on transport The fly as the main reason for this forecast cut, “they develop from Barclays.