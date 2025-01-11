Since its beginnings in 1996 as a master’s project between three students from the IESE Business School, Logisfashion has established itself as one of the main references in logistics in the fashion and lifestyle sector. In 2024, the company achieved 16% growth in Spain, with a turnover of 107 million euroshighlighting its ability to adapt to the needs of an increasingly dynamic market. The company was born with a clear focus: to respond to the lack of specialized operators in Spain in the textile and footwear industry, a segment in which other European countries already had advanced solutions.

The vision of these three entrepreneurs not only anticipated the needs of the market, but also laid the foundations for sustained and diversified growth. In its 28 years of history, Logisfashion has evolved to cover new sectors, such as cosmetics, perfumery, jewelry, furniture and household items, under the “lifestyle” category.

One of the most notable aspects of Logisfashion is its ability to adapt to market trends and demands. Although its initial operations focused on the storage and distribution of hanging garments, the company has significantly expanded its service portfolio, incorporating value-added activities that respond to brands’ customization expectations.

These services include everything from traditional labeling and ironing to sophisticated customization processes such as laser engraving on jewelry, printing on sports jerseys, and embroidery on clothing or home textiles.

“We increasingly see a greater demand for customization from our customers,” explains José Manuel Sinova, Country Manager of Logisfashion. “Activities such as engraving initials, stamping or even personalizing jewelry boxes and furniture are now an integral part of our offering.”

Although these activities represent only 1% of Logisfashion’s turnover in Spain, they have strategic value in attracting and retaining customers. “The areas dedicated to these services are in charge of the company’s best operators,” given their manual and technical nature.

Technological innovation:

The commitment to technology is one of the pillars that have allowed Logisfashion to differentiate itself in a highly competitive sector. The company has developed its own warehouse management system (WMS), Logiscore, which provides full traceability of stored products and allows for precise order management.from reception to delivery to the end customer.

In addition, Logisfashion has incorporated RFID technology to optimize merchandise verification. This system allows massive inventory controls to be carried out without the need to open packageswhich saves time and reduces errors. The boxes pass through specialized tunnels equipped with antennas that verify the contents and ensure they match the order specifications.

In line with this bet, In 2024, the company invested 3% of its turnover, equivalent to 4.3 million euros, in advanced technologies that reinforce its position as a leader in the sector.

“These technologies not only improve efficiency, but also allow us to offer a more reliable and precise service, something essential in a sector as demanding as fashion,” explains Sinova.

Logisfashion operates in 10 logistics centers in Spain, with a total area of ​​300,000 square meters, and has 29 facilities globally.. This decentralized model allows them to serve large brands in key markets such as Asia, Latin America and Europe.

In Spain, the company employs 1,500 permanent staff, but this number can be multiplied by up to five during high demand seasons, such as Black Friday or Christmas. On the last Black Friday, celebrated between November 29 and 30, Logisfashion managed 2 million items and more than 600,000 orders in just two days, which represented an increase of 20% compared to the 2023 campaign.

On an annual level, the numbers are also impressive. In 2024, Logisfashion will close the year with 16.5 million prepared orders, equivalent to 75 million items, an increase of 15% compared to last year.

An ‘End-to-End’ model at the service of brands

Logisfashion’s value proposition is based on offering a comprehensive “End-to-End” model, which ranges from quality control in the factories of origin to last mile delivery. This approach allows them to guarantee quality and efficiency at all stages of the supply chain.

“Our competitive advantage lies in being a strategic partner for our clients, offering them a completely personalized service adapted to their needs,” comments the Country Manager of Logisfashion.

This model includes services such as the consolidation of goods at origin, optimization of maritime transport and customs management, in addition to a wide network of last mile solutions. Although Logisfashion does not have its own fleet, it works with more than 40 transport providers to offer flexible and sustainable options.

Billing

Logisfashion’s expansion is reflected in its financial results. In 2023, the company recorded a global turnover of 148 million euros, a figure that in 2024 it is expected to reach 160 million. In Spain, income has grown by 16%, going from 92 million in 2023 to 107 million this year.

These results highlight not only Logisfashion’s growth in mature markets such as Spain, but also its ability to expand in key countries such as Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Panama and Uruguay.

Reverse logistics

In a context where e-commerce continues to grow, reverse logistics has become a key challenge. Approximately 10-15% of the orders managed by Logisfashion correspond to returns. These operations involve exhaustive quality controls to determine whether the products can be reintroduced to the market.

“We encounter all types of situations, from used products to damaged merchandise. Managing these returns is a very resource-intensive process, but essential to offer a good service,” says José Manuel.

To reduce the environmental impact of these operations, Logisfashion works on strategies such as packaging optimization and collaboration with brands to encourage more responsible purchases.

Robotization and sustainability

Looking ahead to 2025, Logisfashion plans to incorporate robotization systems in its warehouses, starting with specific solutions for operations with a clear return on investment. These technologies will streamline processes such as storage and order preparation, further strengthening operational efficiency.

In the area of ​​sustainability, the company remains committed to reducing its environmental footprint. Its logistics centers are certified with the highest energy efficiency standards, and 100% of the waste generated in its facilities is recycled.

Logisfashion is also working on the development of a new service aimed at emerging brands seeking to professionalize their logistics. This model, which will be available from 2025will offer scalable solutions for rapidly expanding companies, adapted to their specific needs.

Logisfashion has proven to be much more than a logistics operator. Its ability to innovate, adapt and offer personalized solutions positions it as an indispensable strategic partner for brands in a globalized market. With a vision focused on technology, sustainability and the customer, the company is prepared to lead the next revolution in fashion and lifestyle logistics.