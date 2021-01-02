No matter how much literature you want to put on football, as in any field of sport and life, the most common thing is that the logical thing ends up happening. But the unpredictable also has its space, and if not they tell it to Pellegrini after the morning he lived yesterday in the Villamarin. On paper, the Seville is the favorite for this afternoon’s confrontation, but the fact is that it will be played on the grass of Heliopolis and not on a folio.

The data and statistics are clear. Sevilla is fourth and Betis, tenth. Sevilla are the second least thrashed team and their defense only arouses praise, while the Verdiblancos are the team of First that most fits. Lopetegui He has won the two derbies he has played, while Pellegrini will debut in a duel of maximum Sevillian rivalry having a balance of five wins, as many draws and seven defeats in his previous 17 matches with the Nervionenses. But if football is what it is worldwide, it is because it regularly opens the door to the unpredictable. And as he said Juanma Lillo in one of his great phrases, “statistics are like thongs: they teach everything but what is important.”

The year 2021 opens with a Betis-Sevilla, in the same way that the competition was resumed months ago with a Sevilla-Betis, which was the first match without an audience of The league. There will be no show in the stands but each fan will carry their penance inside. Those who have logic in their favor, do not trust the unpredictable. And those who fear logic have a hard time believing in the unpredictable. A derby, neither more nor less.