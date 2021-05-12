D.he computers are getting faster and faster. A measure with which their performance is measured, namely the number of so-called floating point operations (calculus steps for certain sizes) per second (FLOPS), has already run away from the imagination: Twelve years ago the first computer reached the Petascale threshold (10 to the power of 15 FLOPS), in 2020 a distributed network of machines conquered the exascale world (10 to the power of 18 FLOPS), which should also be accessible to the Japanese supercomputer “Fugaku”. In the current year the next Exaskala machine “Aurora” should be ready, a monster created by the companies Intel and Cray.

The exascala does not only make the mind shudder quantitatively. It is commensurate with the number of neuronal events in the human brain and thus qualitatively possibly allows the previously uncovered check of the name “thinking machine” to build up reserves that make it redeemable. Meanwhile, Fugaku is already modeling the corona virus or the weather. How this happens slips us out of the language; not only from the everyday, but even from the philosophical, which brings otherwise difficult to grasp to the concept. Soon the device will spit out results that we cannot distinguish from sayings of Pythia because we can no longer discuss the processes that lead to the results. The speed would be safe if we understood the principles, but where that is no longer the case, we are cognitively left behind.