Logging | The one who cut down the Kuukkelimtäsa intends to protect the remaining circle of life

Logging|The forest owner, Tornator, plans to protect the rest of the kuukkel forest, which was clear-cut last week.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human.

To the Kuukeli forest Tornator, which designed the fellings, protects the life circle of the remaining moon.

Tornator’s CEO tells about it Henrik Nieminen.

The area is made a permanent conservation area by official decision, i.e. it is not, for example, the landowner’s own conservation decision.

“We are in contact with the Ely center about this conservation issue,” Nieminen says by phone.

In Soininmäki On the border between Savonlinna and Parikkala, clear-cutting was done last week in the forest where the kuukkelireviiri is known.

In the felling, trees were felled where the kuukkels had stored food for the winter.

Kuukkeli on a pile of wood after Stora Enso’s logging. The picture was taken a week ago on Friday in Soininmäki in Savonlinna.

Kuukkeli’s circle of life in Soininmäki is divided between three landowners. Forestry company UPM and individual forest owners have already protected their own areas in the past.

Tornator, on the other hand, was beating in the area now in September. Now the company plans to protect the area excluded from logging.

Tornator is the landowner in the logging area and Tornator had also planned the logging. The logging was carried out by the forestry company Stora Enso, which bought the trees and uses them.

Tornator is Stora Enso’s real estate company. The company’s largest owners are Stora Enso and the pension insurers Ilmarinen and Varma. Tornator is Finland’s largest private forest owner.