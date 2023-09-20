Lodge Hungary, the investigating judge dismisses. The secret list never arrived, only nicknames: Escobar, Bird and Chameleon

The phantom lodge Hungary existed but it wasn’t the new P2. This is in summary the sentence with which the investigating judge decided archive the case raised by the lawyer Piero Bitter and which has overwhelmed the world of politics and business. Not a “covered Masonic lodge”, but a network of opaque relationships of power among politicians, magistrates and managers in the Rome of the Nazarene pact. The lodge, – we read in La Stampa – as it was represented by Amara at the end of 2019, does not exist. Neither he nor his Sicilian associates have ever provided the phantom list of the affiliateslimiting himself to describing it as consisting of 16 pages, with the map of Hungary in the header and a string of names lined up in threes, followed by cartoonish nicknames: Escobar, Dwarf, Zorro, Babbaleo, Hare, Bird, Chameleon.

But above all, and here lies the most paradoxical and interesting part of the story, – continues La Stampa – they are the feedback on specific narrated episodes from Amara to deny the existence of a “new P2”. Because, the judge argues, adhering to the approach of the Prosecutor’s Office, the demonstrated “single relationships of connection” are logically incompatible with “an organised, programmed and planned action by a group of people secretly associatedaimed at interfering with the institutions”.

Read also: Reports not received and missing reasons: traffic fines cancelled

Read also: He stabs his wife and throws himself from the fourth floor: drama in the Varese area

Everything unfolds, as Denis tells it Verdini, in the shadow of the Nazarene pact. Amara has relations with him, who was the pillar of the government at the time Renziand, indirectly, with Luca Lots, undersecretary at Palazzo Chigi. Lotti is addressed by Amara & C. in various ways: LL, Capo, Luca. When questioned, Lotti downplays the relationship and denies having communicated on encrypted chats with the nickname “Siffredi2“. In a note the name of the current Interior Minister, Matteo, appears Plant yourself. That he would have turned to Amara for an intercession with the Renzian world, in 2016. “Currently deputy chief of police, he would aim to become chief of police or director of AISI”, the secret service. Verdini he confirms: “Amara actually told me about it. He was in disgrace in the ministry.” Piantedosi threatens lawsuits.

Subscribe to the newsletter

