Free tests of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix had a serious incident after the pilot’s accident Logan Sargeant (Williams), who ended up in the wall at the Dutch circuit of Zandvoort and caused a red flag.

According to the criteria of

“Sargeant stepped onto the grass at the end of turn four, just after the exit kerb of the curve, and completely lost control of the vehicle, which was disabled and several workers had to extinguish the fire that broke out at the rear,” said the EFE agency.

Tremendous scare

He added: “The rain that had fallen on the track caused Sargeant to lose grip on the grass and go straight into the wall in a section where he was just starting to accelerate, although he was able to get out on his own and told the team that he was fine, despite the impact.”

Efe noted that “seconds before the incident, which occurred with 44 minutes left in the round, the Spaniardl Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) had taken first place in the session with a time of one minute, 21 seconds and 461 thousandths, although the time is not entirely significant since only ten cars had gone out on track and the circuit was improving.