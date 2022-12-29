the novel of NFTs It does not stop and at the moment it has as its protagonist the Internet celebrity Logal Paul, who was promoting a “crypto business” in which he called on his fans to invest, only of all the money put into the game, well, nobody has seen anything back.

It all starts with CryptoZoo, a game where users buy eggs, which break and show an animal with an original drawing that has a certain value which can be resold within the same community. This is how business is done through the blockchain.

The issue here is that nor is the project underway and dozens of users around the world have invested a lot of money in the game promoted by Logal Paul and see nothing in return. Once again we see another scam related to NFTs.

This investigation was carried out by the youtuber Stephen “Coffezilla” Findeisenwho began to interview people who invested in this business and also those who developed the software.

One of the first complaints is that the game is not even published yet and that can mean a problem for many who have already put money in.. According to the information, a developer escaped with the source code and asks to be paid one million dollars, this is because you haven’t seen a penny of his work. And it’s not just him, it’s other people involved.

CryptoZoo, the NFT scam promoted by Logan Paul

It’s worth noting that Logan Paul tries his best to redeem himself after the scandal in the forest of suicides in Japan. He became a WWE wrestler, improved his image and promoted CryptoZoo as a safe investment for all users.

Stephen “Coffezilla” Findeisen carried out a serious investigation that he divided into three videos and with the necessary documentation to respond to all the allegations that were put in front of him.. Even Logan Paul himself tries to clean up his image after everything that happened.

Both parties were invited to declare in their respective programs, but it seems that they have not yet reached an agreement. We’ll see how the hell this whole soap opera ends.

