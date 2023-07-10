The web star shared on his social networks the moment he knelt down pulling out the ring for his Nina

Logan Paul, the social media star, youtuber but also a boxer and wrestler from beyond 25 million followers on Instagram, she gets married. And she chose Italy, in particular the Lake Comoto make a romantic proposal to your girlfriend, the model and fitness expert Nina Agdal.

logan paul marriage proposal on lake como — "Engaged to my best friend" is the message with which Logan Paul posted on Instagram the images of the marriage proposal with lo in the background romantic scenery of Lake Como. The two have known each other for just over a year and immediately demonstrated solidity and harmony, reaching up to the next wedding. As in the most classic romantic movie moments, Logan Paul brought girlfriend Nina Agadl in one of the most beautiful spots of Lake Como. At that point, as seen in the video, they joke about how nice it would be to get married there. At that point he knelt down and pulled out the ring. The girl in the photos seems really excited, thus avoiding giving the feeling of a scene prepared for the use of followers. She knelt down and the two exchanged a sweet kiss in front of Lake Como. Definitely a new beauty worldwide visibility for the place loved by tourists, given the numerous followers of the couple. Who knows if some fans are already organizing a trip to emulate them.

a couple in love — The couple formed by Logan Paul and Nina Agdal it seems really in tune. The photos exchanged on social media are accompanied by romantic messages such as “I love this girl to infinity” and “I will marry the man of my dreams, my best friend, my soul mate”. The two met at an event in New York. The model said that she had learned that Logan Paul was also there and did everything to get her attention by inviting him for a drink with a friend of hers. “We immediately started joking around and it felt like I’d known him for a lifetime.” Both were returning from relationships with famous people. The model of Victoria’s Secret he dated stars like Adam Levine and Leonardo DiCaprio, while Paul dated Chloe Bennet and Josie Cancesco among others.

who are logan paul and nina agdal? — Logan Paul is 28 years old he became famous in 2013 thanks to videos posted on Comes, a video application that is no longer widespread, which allowed you to make videos and share them on other social networks. Her six-second videos of her earned him hundreds of thousands of dollars, becoming a social media star with ironic videos, often provocative to the point that he was suspended from the platform a few times. Overall with his main channel he has also reached 23.2 million subscribers and 5.8 billion views. She has participated as an extra in some TV series such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and in movies like The Thinning. Over the years he has also embarked on a career as a challenging boxer Floyd Maywather Jr and also trying the path of wrestling, always in a provocative way to try to get people talking by increasing their personal fame. Nina Agdal is a 31-year-old Danish model who has often posed for Sport Illustrated and since 2020 has launched an app where she publishes fitness videos, nutrition guides and other fitness and health tips.