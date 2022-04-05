Logan Paul has become a byword for rare cards from Pokemon. After paying millions of dollars for fake TCG boxes, the youtuber has now drawn attention for going out to fight at the Wrestlemania event with a Pikachu card that is valued at nearly $6 million.

At Wrestlemania 38 last weekend, Logan entered the main stage wearing an illustrator Pikachuof which there are only 40 in the world and which, according to the Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), is in immaculate condition.

Of the 40 worldwide, Logan Paul’s Illustrator Pikachu is the only one that has a rating of 10, that is, it is perfect. Following its use at the recent WWE event, it has been mentioned that the price of the card has increased substantially.. This makes the already most expensive card in the world even more expensive.

Logan Paul has had quite a difficult career. Fortunately, his new position in the world, as a fighter and card collector, is at least less offensive.

Via: WWE