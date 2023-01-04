Logan Paul decided to break the silence and finally responded to the accusation of fraud with his game CryptoZoo launched by youtuber Coffeezilla in three well-documented videos. In short, after several skirmishes from social media, the explanation of the well-known youtuber, ex-Vine, has also arrived with a video of about seven minutes that you can watch below.

Logan Paul has explained his views on several of Coffeezilla’s allegations, threatening him with legal action for allegedly misinforming the public and posting an illegal phone recording of Jeff Levin, his manager, made over the phone.

Particularly felt the accusation of having used his name for “views and money”, seasoned with “Your addiction to clicks has clouded your judgment and made you make big mistakes for which you will pay the consequences.” Sure, reading Logan Paul accusing someone else of being addicted to clicks is quite amusing, given that years ago he became famous for recording a video in Japan’s Suicide Forest, but let’s move on.

The youtuber then revealed the name of the engineer who took the CryptoZoo source code hostage and who was simply called Z in the Coffeezilla videos: Zack Kellingan individual with a very rich and varied criminal record (why assign the development of a game to such a figure?)

According to Logan Paul, Kelling would have lied in the Coffeezilla video about the scope of CryptoZoo and the size of the development team, which would have consisted of only three engineers (not thirty, as reported).

Speaking of the game, Paul denied that it doesn’t exist and showed sequences of it, some taken from third-party streams, with eggs that open and animals that can be raised. In reality the game is inaccessible.

In general, the answer given by Logan Paul has not convinced many people, first of all Coffeezilla, who noticed that the video does not contain excuses and does not address those who have been scammed by trying to explain the situation. Indeed, he opens up other questions, such as the one linked to the assignment of the project to a limiting figure like Kelling. Furthermore, Paul takes no responsibility for what happened, not even indirectly.

Furthermore, as noted by many, such as the influencer Hasan for example, Logan Paul’s answer is decidedly incomplete and, in the face of three videos full of testimonies and documents, made after a two-year investigation, the defensive thesis seems be based on the accusation of click hunger in Coffeezilla and some formal problems.