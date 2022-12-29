Crypto researcher Stephen “Coffeezilla” Findeisen released a three-part video demonstrating how CryptoZoothe game promoted by the influencer Logan Paulbased on blockchain technology, is actually one big scam. The reason is very simple and actually difficult to dispute: it doesn’t exist.

Although two years have passed since the marketing campaign carried out by Logan Paul, who became famous (also) for a video recorded in Aokigahara, sadly known as the Suicide Forest in Japan, there is still no trace of the game. From this comes another big problem: the fans of the influencer, who are the biggest investors of CryptoZoo, have lost millions of dollars.

Let’s summarize the matter: a very famous influencer promotes a crypto game that doesn’t exist by making his fans burn millions of dollars.

Stephen”Coffeezilla” Findeisen is a youtuber who deals with “uncovering scams, frauds and fake gurus who prey on desperate people with false advertising” decided to investigate CryptoZoo, a game that Paul presented as “a very fun game that will make you money.”

According to the official site, which at this point we prefer not to link, we are talking about a game based on NFTs in which players buy zoo coins, to spend on NFT eggs from which I hide real animals. Once born, animals can be bred and crossbred to create ever rarer and more valuable hybrids. At least, that’s the game on paper. In practice, nothing playable has ever been launched, despite the fact that many have invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in it. Among these many fans of Paul, driven precisely by the fame of the influencer and by the fact that they considered him changed after the criticisms rained down on him for the “accident” of the Forest of Suicides.

Unfortunately it seems not. As explained in the videos, people have put money into a system that has sucked them up, guaranteeing a practically zero return, as well as the impossibility of recovering the investment.

In the Coffeezilla video, Paul is shown explaining some problems with the development of CryptoZoo, such as the story of a developer who fled to Switzerland with the source code he would hold hostage for $1 million. Interviewing the man, however, the investigator discovered that he was never actually paid for his work, in which he involved thirty engineers, burning $50,000 a week. The story was confirmed by another CryptoZoo developer, who was also never paid. In short, not only Paul’s fans were scammed, but also the developers who were working on the game.

Contacted by Kotaku, Logan Paul said that the videos tell an untrue story and that, when the time is right, all the bad guys will be exposed and will take their responsibilities. On January 3, he should provide more details in his podcast, Impaulsive, at this highly anticipated point, at least by those who would like to know where their money has gone.