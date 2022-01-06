Logan paul He returned to be part of the conversation in networks after he showed off an eccentric table created with several Game Boy Color, which some retro fans took as an offense.

For this project, the influencer used 15 units of the famous console Nintendo, which he dipped in epoxy resin to give them greater resistance.

After the enormous amount of negative reactions his video received, Logan paul he broke the silence and defended himself against the ‘ridiculous’ criticism.

The influencer’s response came on January 5 through the podcast ‘IMPAULSIVE ‘, where he clarified that he did not create the table with bad intentions, as some claimed, but that it was his way of paying tribute to Pokémon.

‘I got involved, took on a couple of small projects, got better and better, and decided to start a Gameboy project in which I took Gameboy Colors ⁠, which I love, I’ve been addicted to them all my life ⁠, so I thought that It would be great to make a table out of some of my favorite things. ‘

Logan Paul assured that some retro gamers accused him of offending nostalgia with this creation, when in reality the opposite occurs.

To top it off, he recommended haters check eBay, where several Game Boy Color can be had for a price of $ 60, which indicates that there is no stock limited of these handheld consoles.

Logan Paul promised to be more empathetic to his haters this year, and contrary to what many believe, the table will not be sold to the highest bidder, but will remain as a decorative object in your home.

What do you think about the peculiar project of the influencer using Game Boy Color? Tell us in the comments and follow us on our social networks.