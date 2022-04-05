All wrestling fans will know that the event has begun Wrestlemania, with some of the fights that will see some recognizable personalities appear outside the world of wrestling such as, for example, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville. Today, however, the spotlight is on one of the most influential personalities in the Internet world Logan Paul.

As you can imagine, Logan Paul certainly did not want to disfigure either in front of the public or in front of the challengers, always accompanied by accessories and over the top clothing. Logan will not be outdone in fact, showing off his beautiful card around his neck Pokémon of Pikachu worth nearly a million dollars.



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



Given the role of villain, the display of the card is essential to show his incredible wealth and intentionally make himself a little unsympathetic to the fans. The wrestling show is basically this too.

Source: GoNintendo