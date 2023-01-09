Logan Paul promised to take responsibility for the scam related to CryptoZoohis NFT-based game, and apologized to Coffeezillathe youtuber who exposed the case in three videos, initially infuriating him.

In short, the very famous youtuber, known for taking pictures with corpses in the Suicide Forest in Japan, took a decisive step back from the previous video, which he also removed from YouTube, in which he rejected all the accusations against him and threatened to sue Coffeezilla for disinformation and illegal publication of a private conversation.

Why this turnaround? Probably Paul had published the video trying to get support and acclaim. However, the effect was exactly the opposite, so much so that criticism rained down on him from all sides. In particular by many famous colleagues and his community.

To reveal Paul’s “change” was Coffeezilla himself, who explained that he had received a phone call from him. The youtubers she told him she would withdraw her answers, which she then did, and that she would not follow up on her threat to take him to court.

Coffeezilla added that Logan Paul should be preparing a third video where he will take full responsibility for the Cryptozoo scam and announce that the scammed will be refunded.

Logan then updated his fans on the CryptoZoo Discord channel, explaining the situation and stating that he didn’t want to wage war on Coffeezilla, to which he apologized.

Indeed, he even thanked him for bringing this story to the surface, for which he will take full responsibility, without announcing anything about the refunds.

At this point we just have to wait for the new video by Logan Paul to have the ending of this captivating saga made up of NFTs, scams and cryptocurrencies. Almost synonyms in some cases.