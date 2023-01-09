YouTube star Logan Paul encouraged people to buy cryptocurrency collectibles for what he called a “really fun game that makes you money”.

But more than a year after its launch, no games have materialized and Paul has apparently abandoned the project. Now, in response to another YouTuber’s investigation into the activity for now a lot “shady”Paul says he wants to “arrange things”.

CryptoZoo launched in 2021 after first being discussed on Paul Impulsive’s podcast. Paul, who has more than 23 million YouTube subscribers, said he spent “probably about a million” dollars for the development of CryptoZoo and to have a “huge team behind the project”.

The website of CryptoZoo says it is “updating”.

In a now deleted description, it was described as “a self-contained ecosystem that allows ZooKeepers to buy, sell and trade exotic animals and hybrids. CryptoZoo incorporates cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into a simple and fun game with familiar mechanics.”

The project sold cartoon-style egg images as NFTs, with the promise that collectors would be able to hatch them into images of animals chosen at random.

Collectors would then be able to “to breed” their animal pictures to create new species and win coins in a related cryptocurrency called $ZOO.

In a since-removed project roadmap, many games were promised in 2022 that would incorporate NFT images of animals, but no playable features were provided.

It is not known how many investors CryptoZoo has, but the project’s Discord server has around 500 members.

However, after selling millions of dollars worth of NFTs and cryptocurrencies, Paul stopped talking about CrytpoZoo and apparently walked away from the project.

Paul’s team did not respond to press requests for comment. Last month, cryptocurrency scam investigator Stephen Findeisen, known as Coffeezilla on YouTube, started a three-part video series on CryptoZoo, calling it one “scam”.

The American spoke to investors around the world who said they had spent hundreds, sometimes thousands of dollars on CryptoZoo items and were angry with Paul.

Logan Paul, scammer or scammed?

In his videos, which have had nearly 18 million views, Coffeezilla accused Paul of defrauding investors and abandoning them after selling them digital items “worthless”.

On Thursday, Paul posted an angry rebuttal video admitting he made a mistake hiring “crooks” And “criminals” to manage his project, but denied that the failures were his fault.

He accused Mr. Findeisen of being wrong in describing the facts and threatened to report him. But on Saturday, Paul deleted his video and apologized to the investigator.

He also wrote on the CryptoZoo Discord page that he would “assumed responsibility, would apologize and come forward with a plan in the near future.”

No further details were provided on how Paul plans to pay back investors or revive CryptoZoo. A 34-year-old American man told BBC News he has spent $40,000 on eggs NFT after listening to Impulsive.

“At first, we all thought the project was going through a few hiccups, but then the way Logan dragged everyone along and then dropped it speechless is just wrong”he said.

“Now, it seems to me that Logan is just now trying to make amends after the Coffeezilla videos. “I don’t want a refund, I’d like to see the project completed and Logan do what he said in the beginning.” “I don’t think it will ever be as big as it could have been, but I think it’s important that the ‘founders’ do what they promised investors.”

Paul has also been linked to the failed cryptocurrency Dink Doink, which he promoted in June 2021. Paul first became an internet celebrity by uploading short video clips to the sharing platform Vine videosbefore focusing on YouTube.

In 2017, he faced massive backlash over a video showing the body of an apparent suicide victim in Japan.

In recent years Paul and his brother Jake, also a YouTuber, have become professional boxers with high profile and lucrative fights against other YouTubers or retired martial artists.

Paul has also launched a brand of drinks called Prime and recently signed a deal to perform on the series World Wrestling Entertainment.