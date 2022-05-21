Logan Long He died after a complicated battle with pneumonia at the young age of 34. The person in charge of making the news public was her friend and also an actress Fallon West to the news portal Adult Video News (AVN).

“ He passed away in hospital and the doctors did their best. (…) he was sick with pneumonia in the hospital and did not survive ” lamented his partner in adult films.

Fallon West after Logan Long’s death: “It’s devastating”

The figure of the pornographic world expressed his deepest condolences after the departure of his dear friend and colleague in the industry. “I love Logan with all my heart and his family, and I am grieving. It is devastating that Logan is gone,” she expressed.

Who was Logan Long?

Logan Long was born on February 7, 1988 in Toluca Lake, California. He entered the porn industry in 2016, accumulating since then more than 1,000 credits and various awards, including the AVN award for best supporting actor in 2019 for his participation in “The seduction of Heidi” by Adam & Eve Pictures.

Despite being a controversial and somewhat criticized job, Long told the AVN portal in 2017 that being a porn actor was fulfilling one of his greatest dreams. “I always knew that this is a good profession for me.”

“I’ve had two businesses in the past, and I really didn’t feel like doing it anymore. I just wanted something in my daily and normal life, which is sex, “said the young promise of the porn industry.

Colleagues and industry members mourn Logan Long’s departure

The owner of Adult Talent Managers (ATMLA), Mark Schechter, who met Logan six years ago and was in charge of his representation, lamented the death of the actor. “I am devastated to learn of Logan’s passing. (…) “He will always have a place in my heart,” the agent said according to Infobae.

“We became very close, he referred to me as Pop (Dad or Grandpa). I saw him mature and succeed as an outstanding male actor. Rest in peace, my dear Logan.” commented.

For his part, producer and actor Mike Adriano said he will miss his colleague. “We will miss Logan dearly. He was a fantastic performer and truly gifted at it. I’m not sure I can collaborate with someone as good as him.”

Logan Long was happy to work in adult film

Logan Long He had made it clear that working in the porn industry was a very rewarding experience for him and that he was proud of everything he had achieved in the field:

“I always knew that this is a good profession for me. I’ve had two businesses in the past, and I really didn’t feel like doing that anymore. I just wanted something in my normal everyday life, which is sex, and I felt like I got paid for it while I’m doing it,” the California-born told AVN in 2017.

Fallon West, Logan Long and Alexa Nova on the red carpet at XBiz’s Rise event in 2017. Photo: New York Post

