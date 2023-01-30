The crew cast off and the husked sailboat set off on the voyage. She was sailing from the Mexican Caribbean bound for Europe. Seven Zapatistas began a historic journey inside it. It was May 2, 2021, a day ahead of schedule, but the wind was blowing better. Also on board were the journalist Diego Enrique Osorno and the photographer María Secco, although this was not known until later. During the 52-day journey, the filmmakers recorded The mountaina documentary about the history of the movement that in 1994 took up arms to defend the rights of indigenous people and peasants in Mexico.

The film is a log of the journey that took the Zapatistas from Isla Mujeres, in Quintana Roo, to Galicia, in northern Spain. They began a symbolic tour of several countries, a conquest in reverse. “They came to invade our lands. Well now we are going, but not to loot what is there, but rather we are going to plant it,” says one of the crew members in the trailer for the film, which EL PAÍS previews this Monday. The feature film premiered this Sunday as part of the official selection of the Rotterdam International Film Festival, in the Netherlands, which ends on February 5. The film does not yet have a release date in Mexico.

The 421 Squadron sailboat, ‘La montaña’, sailing in the Atlantic, in a still from the documentary. Maria Secco (DETECTIVE)

On board the sailboat, Squadron 421 travels, which is made up of four women, two men and one non-binary person: Lupita, 19 years old; Carolina, 26; Ximena, 25; Yuli, 37; Bernal, 57; Darío, 47, and Marijose, 39. Each one was chosen within their community to make the trip. There were “more than 20” volunteers, according to the Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN) at the time, but not all of them had passports. With them goes the crew of the Stahlratte, made up of five people of different nationalities. The ship is a hundred-year-old ship that once sailed through the Baltic Sea, provided services to Greenpeace and transported motorcyclists around the Caribbean. When she left with the group of Zapatistas she took the name of The mountain.

The documentary seeks to narrate the history of the Zapatista National Liberation Army, which in 1994 rose from the mountains of Chiapas, in southern Mexico, and revealed the inequalities in which the majority of the country’s indigenous and peasant population lived. . The feature film also aims to tell about “the generational change” within the movement that Subcomandante Marcos led in the beginning. “Almost 30 years later, that organization preserves weapons, military training and ski masks (…) [Pero] they have preferred to focus on building autonomy and peace in their communities,” says Osorno in a promotional document for the film. The historic spokesman for the Zapatistas handed over command to Subcomandante Moisés in 2014.

The trip, which began in May 2021, is part of the “creative non-war actions in the midst of war” that the movement seeks to promote and of the resistance networks that it wants to weave “against neoliberalism.” “Capitalism takes advantage,” says a voice in the trailer. “And people work like slaves,” completes another. On board the ship, eight languages ​​are spoken; the tasks are distributed and the days go by while ideas are debated and slogans are embroidered on handkerchiefs. “For me, the best example in the world is this ship,” says one of the people interviewed for the film. Another added: “We are not saying that everyone becomes a Zapatista, but rather that each one organize, fight, resist.”

Squadron 421 says goodbye when leaving for Europe, on May 2, 2021. Gladys Serrano

“With the journey of Squadron 421, the Zapatistas once again challenge, not only the colonial perspective, by proposing an itinerary in the opposite direction to the historical one, but also the current political logic that proclaims confusion, individualism, virtuality, isolation and voracity,” he says. Osorno. The documentalist adds: “One of the things we try to reflect is the Zapatista desire to break contemporary inertia based on their own experience of struggle and the idea that to change the current world we must first choose the destination of our gaze.” .

Osorno, who lives and works independently in Monterrey, has focused his work on social, political and criminal issues. He is the author of books like The Sinaloa cartel (Grijalbo) or Slim (Debate); he has written scripts for films such as The Devil’s Freedomdirected by Everardo González, or Noiseby Natalia Beristain, or series like 1994 (Netflix). the journey of The mountain and its crew is just beginning, warns Osorno: “The mountain recounts an endearing collective navigation that is only the beginning of the broader journey that the EZLN will make during the following years throughout the five continents to share its seed of rebellion.

Official poster of the documentary ‘La montaña’. detective

