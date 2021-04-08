ofSabrina Kreuzer shut down

Finding a way out of the chaos surrounding the coronavirus in Baden-Württemberg as quickly as possible – this should be possible with the help of the Luca app. Satirist Jan Böhmermann showed that the application has its pitfalls.

Stuttgart / Potsdam – The Luca app is intended to help Germans out of the corona pandemic – or at least ensure a reasonably normal everyday life despite the virus. The application was co-developed by the Stuttgart rapper and member of the Fantastischen Vier “Smudo”, Michael Schmidt, among others. If you download it and enter your mobile phone number, the health department can easily track your contacts if you test positive for the coronavirus. But not all of them are fans of the app. As BW24 * reports, Böhmermann tricked the Luca app: Criticism from Baden-Württemberg – “no sense of the matter”.

