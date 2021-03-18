Dubai (Union)

Tomorrow afternoon, Jebel Ali Racecourse concludes its racing season 2020-2021 with a (Zabeel 2) racing ceremony, which consists of 7 runs for purebred horses, including the Jebel Ali Classico Championship “Silver Jubilee”, as well as dedicated tracks to honor the late journalist Mohamed Taha.

The undefeated “Shamekh” in Jebel Ali seeks to continue its brilliance when it faces strong, highest-ranked horses in the 1400-meter Jebel Ali Classic (Silver Jubilee) race as “Kimber”, champion of Al-Maarouf Square, and “Mystic Moon” winner in Jebel Ali.

The landowner, “Nayfa”, faces her opponents, “Super Chianti”, the winner in Medan, and “Al Marom”, the second-place winner in Maidan, in the challenge of female fillers at the age of three years in the third half for a distance of 1400 meters.

“Muqrib” is preparing in front of his companion in the “terrifying” slogan, who scored a strong victory at the beginning of the season, to compete in the second half in the Handicap race for a distance of 1400 meters, with the participation of 16 horses, and “Letham Saint Anse” seeks to record its second successive victory.

With the participation of “Saada” and “Abyan” winners on the same track and distance, the conflict intensifies in the sixth round for a distance of 1950 meters, and Hilal Al-Alawi is pushing the “outstanding” horse with strong results this season.

“Antold’s Secret” and his companion set out in the stable, “Tulumont”, under the supervision of Salem bin Ghadeer, in search of the title of the seventh game, while Doug Watson pushes the expert “Wright Flank” and the brilliant “Masali” who has been absent from the races for some time.

In the three-year-old rookie race for a distance of 1,400 meters, all eyes are on “Rare Ninja”, which has not been resolved outside the scales in most of his starts, and faces the “Ajmal” candidate, who is in second place and with him, “Time”.

“Empireson” and “Tabernas” are prominent on the same track and the distance in the fifth round is 1200 meters “par”, while the skilled “Jumeirah Beach” sets out in search of the title of the half in the Jebel Ali track, which is distinguished by its difficult terrain.