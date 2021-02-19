Dubai (Union)

The horse “lofted” by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, champion of the “Smolin – Conditions” race, which was held today, according to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in honor of the departure of the Irish knight Pat Smolin, who previously worked as a major jockey of the Yellow Course .

Jebel Ali Racecourse hosted the race to honor the memory of the departure of Smolin, who passed away last year after a struggle with pancreatic cancer, at the age of 43, after a long career in the world of equestrian sports.

The race was held for a distance of 1600 meters with a prize of 100,000 dirhams, sponsored by the Jebel Ali Racecourse, and “13” purebred horses participated in it.

The rest of the results of the Jebel Ali race, which consisted of 6 runs, resulted in Karajinsky winning the Dernstown race for a distance of 1400 meters, while “UR My Rock” won the Al Shafar Investment title for a distance of 1000 meters, and “Ankle Hamed” won the Kinland Prize for a distance of 1400 meters.

“Lahamoum” won the Emirates NBD race prize for a distance of 1600 meters, and “Vero King” concluded winning the Commercial Bank of Dubai award for a distance of 1950 meters.