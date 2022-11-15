Yesterday, in this articlewe talked about the JPSS-2 and LOFTID, without however exhaustively explaining the story behind this “inflatable balloon” that went into orbit last week. First of all it must be said that this technology could help humanity in what will be the turning point in the future for space, that is to land heavy hardware on Mars in the best and safest way possible.

As mentioned in the JPSS-2 articlelast week a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket (ULA) carried it into orbit, a aircraft of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States which will help researchers improve weather forecasting and monitor the impacts of climate changeand with him also the Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator (LOFTID), a technology demonstrator whose applications could extend beyond our home planet.

LOFTID is an expandable aeroshella type of heat shield that engineers are considering for use during upcoming missions to the Red Planet, this is because the thin Martian atmosphere makes landing difficult, with incoming spacecraft encountering some resistance, but not as much as what they perceive in the earth’s atmosphere.

So it takes more than parachutes to get cargo down safely to Mars, for example i rover Spirit And Opportunities about the size of a NASA golf cart, they also used bouncing airbags that cushioned their fall. the agency has also developed a rocket-propelled aerial crane to land its Curiosity and Perseverance rovers, both of which are the size of an SUV and weigh about 1 ton (at least about their weight here on Earth, Mars instead they are lighter, also because the gravity on the red planet is 3.72, 40% of that of our planet).

However, those missions have practically exceeded the weight limits of the aerial crane, so new entry, descent and landing technologies will be needed to get superheavy payloads – such as habitat modules for a future research base – safely on Mars. , NASA officials pointed out.

Expandable aeroshells are a possible solution, but why? These saucer-like structures are designed to compress tightly enough to be launched aboard conventional rockets, but inflate considerably upon arrival at their planetary destination, potentially providing enough atmospheric drag to help land objects much more massive than Perseverance or Curiosity (decelerators aren’t the whole answer; parachutes would still be part of the plan, too).

The $93 million LOFTID project started just five years ago, but the basic idea goes way back.

“The original concept actually dates back to the 1950s and 1960s. Unfortunately, during that time, they didn’t have the materials or the facilities; they weren’t advanced enough to actually realize the capability.”

said Joe Del Corso, LOFTID project manager at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Virginia, during a press conference earlier this month.

NASA has conducted ground and atmospheric tests with expandable aeroshells, including a 2015 trial that took one high in the skies above Hawaii aboard a giant balloon, however that test didn’t go according to plan, in fact the supersonic parachute attached to the aeroshell it ripped open during descent.

Although the previous employment attempt was a failure, LOFTID will take testing to a new level.

“It is the first low-Earth orbit flight test of this technology and the largest-scale test article to date”

said Trudy Kortes, director of technology demonstrations at NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate, during the press conference.

LOFTID’s flight plan

LOFTID is packed securely inside a 2.3-metre-high by 1.3-metre-wide (7.4 by 4.3 ft) bag and was located below JPSS-2, on the Centaur upper stage of the Atlas V.

Centaur deployed JPSS-2 into a polar sun-synchronous orbit approximately 28 minutes after liftoff last Tuesday, after which it made its way onto a re-entry path, with Centaur releasing LOFTID seventy-five minutes after flight commenced, after which he returned to Earth.

The aeroshell expanded to its full 6-metre (19.7 ft) width with LOFTID traversing our atmosphere, experiencing maximum temperatures around 1,400 degrees Celsius (2,600 degrees Fahrenheit) before deploying parachutes and gently splashing in the Pacific Ocean near the Hawaiian Islands.

Mission team members will carefully examine the data LOFTID collected during the descent, using it to complement their understanding of the capabilities and potential of expandable aeroshells, potential that is intriguing and not limited to Red Planet missions, Kortes said. , who later added:

“This technology can eventually enable us new missions to Mars [e] Venus; Saturn’s largest moon Titan also becomes a possibility due to the thick atmosphere there. And it can also be used for payload return to Earth.”

ULA is particularly interested in that angle back to Earth, the launch company is in fact collaborating with NASA on LOFTID, under an unfunded Space Act deal, because it wants to evaluate the possible use of decelerators in its future missions Vulcan Centaur rocket, the successor to the Atlas V, also the company wants to reuse the Blue Origin BE-4 engines that power the first stage of Vulcan Centaur and expandable aeroshells like LOFTID, which could be a good way to bring back this precious hardware safely on Earth.

“Any data we get from the LOFTID mission will be used to help correlate models and get a much better understanding of what the Vulcan reuse system will be up against”

he has declared James Cusina operations engineer in the Advanced Programs Division of ULAin a note.

