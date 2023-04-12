













LoFi girl disappears and comes back with a new friend

The LoFi girl’s YouTube channel acts as a kind of radio that works 24 hours a day. For years, it has continued on the air with the odd mishap. On April 7, the girl disappeared making a prank for april fools day. However, on April 10, this happened again without any apparent explanation.

However, although the girl was not there, a question mark appeared and something else was glimpsed. In a surrounding building, a blue light was visible. It didn’t take long for users to realize that the video used a morse code that revealed a new website: lofiworld.com, which is still inactive.

Subsequently, he was introduced to a new classmate who is now nicknamed Synthwave boy, a reference to the music he and his pup listen to for study.

That’s how it is, now we have two characters with their two pets that will be able to set the hours of study, play or work of the subscribers of their YouTube channel.

However, there is no major news yet about the LoFi girl’s new website, although it is likely that this is just the beginning of more people and more styles of music.

Source: LoFi radio YouTube

What is LoFi music?

It is a new term that comes from the words low fidelity, which means low quality. They refer to carelessly recorded pieces that generate a nostalgic and peaceful feeling. Currently they tend to have a boom on YouTube channels and the videos are accompanied by anime images from the 90s.

They symbolize a kind of accompaniment.

