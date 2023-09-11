In Berlin-Friedenau, Niedstrasse 5, in 1923 there was a pretty little wooden house with the charm of a Siberian dacha. Two signs above the gutter gave an indication of what was inside: Passers-by could read “Radiofrequency GmbH” from the sidewalk. The small company that adopted this name would be called a start-up today: Siegmund Loewe, a doctor of physics, and his brother David Ludwig, an export specialist, had joined forces to develop a completely new market: broadcasting. At the time, many contemporaries saw the phenomenon as a fad of odd hobbyists, but Siegmund Loewe already sensed the media potential of wireless radio back then.

This is how he formulated his vision in 1924: “If the family has two sets or a so-called double set, father can listen to the political news, while mother and young daughter prefer to listen to the novel.” Even if this patriarchal idyll still breathes a little Biedermeier spirit, This already shows what radio could become: a transmission system that can send many messages at the same time to countless suitable recipients, both for entertainment and information.