The couple of artists formed by Josef (1888-1976) and Anni Albers (1899-1994), pioneers of modernism of the last century, has inspired the Collection for autumn-winter 2025/26 by Loewepresented at the Old Karl Lagerfeld residence.

Author Bagsa small leather goods and garments of prêt-à-porter made in collaboration with the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation are the main example of this inspiration.

In the Hôtel de Maisons mansion, In which the fashion designer and photographer Karl Lagerfeld resided for three decades, the Spanish signing firm has shown its latest collection for women and men. And he has done it with a multidisciplinary format and immersive spaces.

The totality of the mansion, or what is the same its 23 rooms, in addition to celebrating the art of the albers, the pictorial team remembers Homage to The Square by Josef, as well as Anni’s textile work, and both obsession for the search for color. On the other hand, they have been made winks to the collections that Jonathan W. Andersonthe artistic director of the house, has presented throughout the last decade for Loewe.

Two sets from the Loewe women’s collection at Paris Fashion Week EFE agency | EFE

He Leather is shown with pridebeing the star material that Loewe uses to shape many pieces of his prêt-à-porter, his footwear and his bags.

The latter have been exposed as if it were works of art. Among the models, HAn outstanding Puzzlewhich reaches its first decade, and Madrid, the novelty that is added to the collections. A wink to the city in which the firm was founded in 1846.

In addition to leather, a generous point in coats or jackets; some of distorted volumes and trapntojo inspiration. Sets that in one of the rooms seemed to want to leave the closet to wrap people of flesh and blood.

Author’s bags pay tribute to the mixture of fabrics and colors of the firm inspired by the art of albers EFE agency | EFE

The way in which the fashion and accessories proposals of Loewe have beenxposition about knowing about Loewewhich recently took place in Shanghai. Art, fashion and crafts is the trio that goes hand in hand.





