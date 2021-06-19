Munich (dpa)

The coach of the German national football team, Joachim Loew, stated that he will not place special supervision on Cristiano Ronaldo, the star of the Portuguese national team, in the confrontation scheduled between the two teams this evening, Saturday, in the second round of the group stage of the European Nations Cup “Euro 2020”.

And Loew said in media statements: “We will not do that in the first place, Cristiano Ronaldo often goes out to the left and sometimes goes towards the center of the right wing, and we do not want to open everything, but we will close the area where someone is, and so we have to face the opponent and that is the task.” .

It should be noted that the European Championship top scorer, he could not score against the German national team in the four matches he played against him.

Love explained that today’s match will not revolve around stopping Ronaldo, “36 years old,” and said: “Cristiano Ronaldo is still the same, strong of course, and one of the best players out there, but we must pay attention to other players, which means balance, the same defensive performance and the same The attacking force must be forward.”

The German team is facing pressure before the Portugal match, after losing its first match against its French counterpart 1-0, while the Portuguese team, led by star Cristiano Ronaldo, opened the title defense campaign by defeating his Hungarian counterpart 3-0.

“We are dealing with pressure as we have always done,” Loew said. “The pressure situation has not increased significantly now, and we know now that we need a positive result, but we can deal with this.”