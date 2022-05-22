Paris (dpa)

Press reports in France revealed that the former coach of the German national football team, Joachim Loew, is among the circle of candidates for a possible succession of Argentine Mauricio Pochettino in the training of the French team Paris Saint-Germain.

And the French sports newspaper, L’Equipe, wrote that Loew’s file had been studied, and the newspaper believed that this step would attract the attention of the winning coach with the German national team in the 2014 World Cup “if the opportunity arises.”

It is reported that the French capital club may witness a major change in its sporting leadership, after extending the contract of the attacking star, Kylian Mbappe.

Media reports stated that it is believed that Paris Saint-Germain has already sacked its sporting director, Leonardo, and there is strong speculation about the departure of coach Pochettino, who has a contract with the club until 2023, because he has not yet been able to achieve the high expectations that were desired from him after coming to train The team succeeds German Thomas Tuchel.

The exit of Saint-Germain from the Champions League after the defeat by Real Madrid, caused a great state of disappointment.

“L’Equipe” indicated that the appointment of Zinedine Zidane, the former coach of Madrid, to coach Saint-Germain is no longer a strong possibility for the French capital club, and the newspaper pointed out that there are other candidates, such as the Belgian national coach Roberto Martinez, the former professional in Saint-Germain, Thiago Motta, and the Nice coach Christophe Galtier.

The newspaper said that the advantage in Loew’s nomination is that he is free and that his file includes winning a major championship. In contrast, the newspaper considered that the disadvantages of Loew’s nomination are his limited experience in club football and the language barrier.

Loew had hinted during the German Cup final that he could return to the coaching bench in the foreseeable future, telling Sky Sports: “I would like to coach a club again. I will be very happy with this.”