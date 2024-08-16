Ciudad Juarez.- The issue of the operation of the BRT2 public transport system in Ciudad Juárez has generated a debate between the elected senator Juan Carlos Loera of the Morena faction and the state government.

In his remarks, Loera proposed that the city’s transportation system be transferred to municipal administration, arguing that the current service provided by Juárez Bus does not adequately cover the needs of the population.

Juan Carlos Loera said that the inadequacy of the Juárez Bus system negatively affects citizens and that management of the system should be the responsibility of the Municipality to improve the efficiency and coverage of the service.

In response to these statements, Santiago de la Peña, Secretary General of the Government, questioned the basis of Loera’s arguments, suggesting that a lack of information could be influencing his opinions.

De la Peña explained that the Juárez Bus is only one part of the transportation system in Ciudad Juárez, which also includes other key components such as the BRT2 route and the Gómez Morín pre-trunk route.

The Secretary General of the Government said that these elements are part of a comprehensive plan to address the historical problems of transport in the city, which has not invested in transport for more than 40 years.

The state official said the recently inaugurated BRT2 represents an improvement over the previous system.

However, he acknowledged that transportation in Ciudad Juárez has faced challenges over the past four decades and that the implementation of BRT2 does not fully resolve all existing problems.

According to De la Peña, the current system is an improvement over what was in place before, but there is still work to be done to achieve a comprehensive and effective solution.

The Secretary General of the Government also criticised Loera’s polarising stance, suggesting that, rather than debating whether transport should be under the administration of the municipality or the federation, it would be more constructive to seek ways of collaboration between both levels of government.

De la Peña urged Senator-elect Loera to use his position in the Senate to present proposals that foster cooperation and joint progress in the development of the transportation system.

This approach, according to De la Peña, is better suited to address the transportation challenges in Ciudad Juárez and improve service for citizens.

In addition, De la Peña stressed that the state governor and the president-elect have already made progress in discussions and meetings on how to address these problems in a coordinated manner.

“The idea is for all the actors involved to work together to achieve improvements in the city’s public transport, rather than focusing on differences between levels of government,” the state official said.

He added that effective collaboration between the State and the municipality is seen as a key element to achieve sustainable progress in the transportation system and to meet the needs of the inhabitants of Ciudad Juárez who require this service to cover their mobility needs. (David Ceniceros)

[email protected]