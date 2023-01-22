With the Rallye Monte-Carlo 2023, the 2023 motorsport season officially opened. And it opened with the show offered by Sébastien Ogier, winner for the ninth time on the streets of the Principality, and Kalle Rovanperä, very honorable second just 18″8 behind. Even less was the gap in 2022, when Sébastien Loeb beat his compatriot by 10″5: an edition that went down in history for the duel between the two Frenchmen, to the point that the nine-time world champion not only complimented the driver of the Toyota, but also jokingly relaunched the challenge.

“Well done Sebastien Ogier! When is the revenge between the ‘pensioners’ of the World Rally Championship?“, Loeb said on social media. “Thanks Seb, hopefully next year“replied Ogier, who is looking forward to defeating Loeb after his loss in the 90th edition.

Thank you Seb!!

L’année prochaine j’espère 😉 — Sebastien Ogier (@SebOgier) January 22, 2023

Even the Automobile Club de Monaco can’t wait to witness an all-transalpine duel between the two champions, who add up 17 world titles and also 17 Rallye victories. Precisely with today’s success, in fact, Ogier detached Loeb at the top of the roll of honor: could 2024 bring the result back to a draw?