Loeb He had clear deadlines for choosing his new co-driver for the Dakar, as he told AS a little over a month ago: “I will have to make a decision and I want to do it before the summer to start preparing.” As you may recall, the Frenchman starred in a resounding break with his lifelong right-hand man, Daniel Elena, after a convulsive Dakar in Arabia. At the request of his team, Prodrive’s BRX, Sébastien He agreed to break a 23-year relationship and already has someone to replace him. Before the summer, as promised.

“After several weeks of discussions and testing with specialist and experienced raid co-drivers, my choice finally falls to Fabian Lurquin”, Loeb writes in a post on his social networks. Thus, the co-driver chosen by the nine-time world rally champion is also a compatriot and with extensive experience in co-driving in raids. Lurquin has done the last three dakares with Matthieu Serradori, with whom he achieved some stage victories, and the profession runs in the family because his father, Jean Marie, was also a co-driver.

Loeb explains the reasons that led him to choose Lurquin as his next travel companion: “His approach to the career and his experience in the field convinced me. The presentation of the Dakar 2022 route, which took place last week, where navigation will always be more important, definitively sealed my choice. Now we can start working with Fabian and start a preparation program to get to know each other better and be prepared for the start of this legendary event. “