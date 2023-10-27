Lodi, TAR denies gun license to trader: “Use the Pos”

Instead of a gun he should use the Pos. With this reason the Lombardy Regional Administrative Court rejected the appeal of a trader who had asked for a weapons license to protect himself from possible robberies, explaining that he was carrying a lot of cash.

“You can avoid moving cash by using the most modern means of payment”, we read in the reasons of the Lombard regional administrative court. The decision confirms what the prefecture of Lodi had already established which, on the basis of an opinion from the police headquarters, had denied the gun license to the trader because there is no particular risk of robberies in the area.

“The carrying and possession of weapons do not constitute the object of an absolute right, instead representing an exception to the normal prohibition, being able to be recognized only in the presence of perfect and complete certainty regarding their good use, in order to avoid doubts or perplexities, from a prognostic point of view, for public order and for the peaceful coexistence of the community”, reports the sentence signed by President Antonio Vinciguerra and filed on 12 October.

The entrepreneur decided not to appeal to the Council of State. “The Lombardy Regional Administrative Court is rightly very strict,” lawyer Pietro Gabriele Roveda explained to the Milanese edition of the Corriere della Sera, recalling that his client had already received the permit in the past. “It was right to try and although we don’t agree with it, we accept the judges’ decision with serenity. They compensated the expenses precisely because of the good reasons given by the appellant,” he added.