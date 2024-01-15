(from the correspondent Alice Bellincioni) – “To be aggressive is dangerous. Thank you 'ma'am' for having massacred my mother in the media. Feel free to look for your next victim”. She wrote it on Instagram accompanying the screenshot of a story by Selvaggia Lucarelli, the daughter of Giovanna Pedretti, the owner of the 'Le Vignole' pizzeria in Sant'Angelo Lodigiana, was found dead yesterday after the case of the homophobic and anti-disabled review was raised.

The comment is on the story published by Lucarelli last night, after the discovery of Giovanna Pedretti's body, in which the journalist denounced that “social media is dangerous” and observed that “the distance between the altar and the dust is a nanosecond”. In the aftermath of the restaurateur's death, there is a climate of general bewilderment and anger towards the media in the country. “We are besieged by journalists. Go away. Someone send them away,” the victim's daughter vents on Instagram.