The Athletic visit to Villarreal with the mission of getting three key points. To do this, Simeone can go back to the usual system where Lodi and Vrsaljko would lead the bands. In the case of the Brazilian, the season is not being the desired one, at least given all the potential he showed during the previous campaign. It is also true that he did not start it in the best possible way, but then he became strong on that side.

The reality is that Carrasco They have also been closing the way according to the fact that the system of three plants harms them. In LaLiga he accumulates only seven titles and needs a performance worthy of claim that means having more minutes. In the offices they have never tried to put a greater competition on the side, since they trust their performance. His contract for five more years is the best proof that confidence in him is maximum. Now, it has already vindicated itself in a situation similar to that of its first season.

His level with Brazil, the proof of it

It is not easy to shine with the national team and if it is the Brazilian it is even more complex. Without going any further, in the match against Venezuela Lodi was one of the best of the game. His leading role with the canarinha was far from his matches with the mattress box. But the side, who arrived at the mattress box in 2019 in an operation that cost 20 million euros, has not yet said his last word.