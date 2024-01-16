On the case of death of Giovanna Pedretti, the owner of the pizzeria 'Le Vignole' found lifeless in the Lambro last Sunday, after having ended up in the news for the case of the homophobic review and against the disabled, the carabinieri of the Lodi company, coordinated by the prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli, they are investigating for instigating the restaurateur's suicide. Everything at the moment suggests that it was an extreme gesture, but confirmation will only come with the autopsy, wait – as far as we know – between tomorrow and the day after tomorrow.

Meanwhile the work continues 360 degree investigations to understand the emotional state of the 59 year old, first praised for the response given to the customer who complained about having been made to eat next to gays and disabled people and then accused on social media of having made it all up. Because of this investigators are also analyzing the numerous public comments left on social media in the hours preceding Pedretti's death.

A period of time explored in detail by the carabinieri, who on Saturday afternoon, shortly before 5pm, they heard the woman in the investigation for the alleged incitement to hatred contained in the homophobic and anti-disabled review. After leaving the barracks around 6pm, Pedretti gave a television interview, then dinner with the family. While she was washing up the mood was low. A few hours later, before dawn, she left the house and took the carthe beige Panda found bloodied on Sunday afternoon not far from the woman's now lifeless body. Investigative checks will also be carried out on Pedretti's medical records and telephone number. However, the contents of the smartphone can only be examined after the forensic copy, for which we still have to wait a few weeks.

Homophobic review, request sent to Google to trace the author

The police of the Lodi company have meanwhile asked Google for clarification on the anti-gay and disabled review reported by the restaurateur on social media. Obtaining a satisfactory and quick response, however, will not be easy: the review dates back to April 2023, and has since been deleted and in the only image currently available to the investigators, i.e. the screenshot published on the pizzeria's social pages, the user's name is carefully obscured.

Pedretti – according to what she herself told the police – would have taken a screenshot of the comment of someone who complained about having been “put to eat next to gays and a boy in a wheelchair” as soon as he received it, in April 2023. Then last week, eight months later, the return to the pizzeria of the man she believed to be the author of the homophobic review brought everything back to the surface..

She rhe fishes out the image and publishes it on Facebook, accompanied by his kind response: “We do not select customers based on their sexual tastes, much less their disability. I think our place isn't for you.” However, something in the formatting and style of that question and answer, now unobtainable on Google, gives rise to doubts and questions about its authenticity. It matters little to the investigators to find out whether the comment is true or manipulated. Their goal is to trace who wrote it. Pedretti – as she herself told the military – had identified the alleged perpetrator in a man, unknown to her, therefore probably not from Sant'Angelo Lodigiano, who had returned to the pizzeria a few days ago. “His annoyed look towards the boy in the wheelchair did not go unnoticed,” the owner pointed out in her response to the review.

(from the correspondent Alice Bellincioni)