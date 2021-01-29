Atlético continues game by game having to make up for Trippier’s all-important loss. The rojiblanco club He went to the TAS hoping at least to obtain the precautionary so that Simeone could continue to have a player who, until the moment of receiving the sanction from the English Federation, He had played every minute in the League and Champions.

But he received a refusal that has left a gap. The first option to cover it has been the most logical, place Vrsaljko as the natural replacement in the right lane. However, the Croatian is not leaving good feelings. Side chained ten months in a row without participating with the team (from Anfield to the Cup against Cardassar) for problems with the operated knee and is still meeting again. But Atlético need to quickly solve the loss of a Trippier that is the team’s top assistant in the league with five goal passes, the same as Llorente, João Félix and Correa.

Simeone opted for his plan B in the second half of the match against Valencia: change to Carrasco from the band and enter Lodi in the left lane. And it couldn’t have been better. The Belgian adapted perfectly, participated in Correa’s goal with a great delivery to Llorente and was a constant danger despite playing in the profile he least likes. Lodi, who started last season in the defense of four (this course also started in the eleven until he changed the formation), had played only six minutes in the previous five league games, but took advantage of his opportunity.

“There is a lot of competition, it is very important that Lodi has waited for his moment to play and has shown that illusion “indicated Simeone after defeating Valencia. The Brazilian complied with a note and the team came out strengthened. Something that can lead Simeone to rethink his bands. With Carrasco on the right, Lodi would have the opportunity to assert himself on the left, with fewer defensive responsibilities, supported by Hermoso at the back, and with the ability to add in attack. The 22-year-old hopes his time has come.